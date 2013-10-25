FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Tennet Holding prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Tennet Holding prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Tennet Holding BV

Issue Amount 500 milllion euro

Maturity Date November 01, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.512

Reoffer price 99.512

Yield 2.201 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020

Payment Date November 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & BNP Paribas

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0988014212

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
