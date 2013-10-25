FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Sagax AB adds 200 mln SEK to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Sagax AB adds 200 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Sagax AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp

Issue price 99.995

Reoffer price 99.995

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 310bp

Payment Date November 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005249760

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
