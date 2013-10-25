New Issue-Sagax AB adds 200 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Oct 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Sagax AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp
Issue price 99.995
Reoffer price 99.995
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 310bp
Payment Date November 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
