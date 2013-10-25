New Issue-Sagax AB adds 200 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Oct 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Sagax AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp

Issue price 99.995

Reoffer price 99.995

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 310bp

Payment Date November 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005249760

