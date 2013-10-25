FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EBRD adds $400 mln to 2018 bond
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EBRD adds $400 mln to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date November 15, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 100.828

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 18.25bp

over 1.375 pct September 2018 UST

Payment Date November 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total $1.4 billion

when fungible

ISIN US29874QCL68

