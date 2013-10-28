New Issue-Deutsche Bahn prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 06, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.284

Reoffer price 99.284

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.98bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, DZ Bank & SEB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

