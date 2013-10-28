FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Bahn prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond
October 28, 2013 / 1:38 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Bahn prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 06, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.284

Reoffer price 99.284

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.98bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, DZ Bank & SEB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

