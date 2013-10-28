FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-SEB prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2013 / 1:48 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-SEB prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SEB AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 04, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.509

Reoffer price 99.509

Yield 1.7 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 58.1bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, SEB &

UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Unidsclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0988357090

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.