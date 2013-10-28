New Issue-Modern Land prices $150 mln 2018 bond

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Modern Land (China) Co.Ltd

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date November 04, 2018

Coupon 13.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.561

Yield 14.0 pct

Payment Date November 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, BOC International, Industrial and Commercial

Bank of China (Asia) Ltd & Morgan Stanley

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), B (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue