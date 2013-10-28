New Issue-Belfius adds 150 mln euros to 2018 bond

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date September 26, 2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 101.123
Reoffer price 101.123
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Natixis & Belfius
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 650 million
euro when fungible
