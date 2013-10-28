FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Belfius adds 150 mln euros to 2018 bond
October 28, 2013 / 3:58 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Belfius adds 150 mln euros to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 101.123

Reoffer price 101.123

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Natixis & Belfius

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 650 million

euro when fungible

ISIN BE6258119674

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

