New Issue- Pshypo adds dual tranche deal

Oct 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
(Pshypo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 290 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 10, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 101.308
Reoffer price 100.958
Yield 1.116 pct
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 709 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0227237713
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 85 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 15, 2025
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 101.322
Reoffer price 100.998
Yield 1.655 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 590 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0227237820
Common terms
Payment Date November 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
