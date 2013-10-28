New Issue-Eramet prices 400 mln euro 2020 bond

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Eramet
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date November 06, 2020
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.267
Reoffer price 99.267
Yield 4.625 pct
Spread 302.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 351.3bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Natixis & SG-CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
