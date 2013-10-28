New Issue-Eramet prices 400 mln euro 2020 bond

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Eramet

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date November 06, 2020

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.267

Reoffer price 99.267

Yield 4.625 pct

Spread 302.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 351.3bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Natixis & SG-CIB

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011615699

