New Issue- EIB adds 25 mln sfr to 2024 bond

Oct 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 2, 2024
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 100.428
Reoffer price 99.678
Yield 1.533 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 475 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0226956107
