New Issue- EIB adds 25 mln sfr to 2024 bond

Oct 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 2, 2024

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 100.428

Reoffer price 99.678

Yield 1.533 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 475 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0226956107

ISIN CH0188927450

