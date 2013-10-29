FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HIGHLIGHTS-India cbank raises repo rate, cuts MSF
#Asia
October 29, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-India cbank raises repo rate, cuts MSF

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - India's central bank raised its policy
interest rate for the second time in as many months on Tuesday,
warning that inflation is likely to remain elevated for the rest
of the fiscal year, and rolled back an emergency measure put in
place to support the slumping rupee. 
   The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted its policy repo rate
 by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.75 percent, in line
with the expectations of most analysts in a recent Reuters poll,
despite the risks to an economy beset by sluggish growth. 
  
    Following are the highlights of the central bank's second
quarter review of the Annual Monetary Policy Statement for
2013/14:
    
    POLICY MEASURES
    * Repo rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.75 pct
    * Reverse repo rate rises to 6.75 pct
    * Banks' cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4 pct
    * Marginal Standing Facility Rate (MSF) cut by 25 bps to
8.75 pct
    * Increases cash provided to banks through term repo to 0.50
pct of net demand and time liability from 0.25 pct          
    
    POLICY STANCE
    * WPI inflation to remain higher than current
levels, warranting "appropriate policy response"
    * Important to break the spiral of rising price pressures in
order to curb the erosion of financial saving
    * Process of realigning interest rate corridor to normal
monetary policy operation now complete
    * Will closely monitor inflation risks while being mindful
of the evolving growth dynamics
    
    FORECASTS
    * India's GDP growth at 5 percent for 2013/14
    * Retail inflation likely to remain around or even above 9
percent without policy action
    
    MEASURES FOR BANKS, NON-BANK FINANCIAL COMPANIES
    * Foreign banks setting up wholly-owned subsidiaries will be
given near-national treatment, to issue scheme by mid-Nov
    * Initial minimum paid-up voting equity capital or net worth
for wholly owned foreign bank's subsidiary will be $5 billion
    * More durable way for banks to mitigate mismatch in demand
and supply of cash is to step up efforts to mobilise deposits
    * Draft report on Basel III capital framework likely by
end-November
    * Draft of proposed framework for domestic systemically
important banks by end-November
    * To issue updated guidelines on stress testing for banks by
end-November
    * To give banks option to pay interest on savings deposits
and term deposits at intervals shorter than quarterly intervals
    * First meeting of High Level Advisory Committee on new bank
licences on Nov. 1
    * To issue guidelines on restructuring for non-bank finance
companies (NBFCs) by end-November
        
    MEASURES FOR MARKETS, LIQUIDITY
    * To issue 10-year retail inflation-indexed securities in
November/December
    * To launch 10-year interest rate futures contracts by
end-December
    * Allows partial credit enhancement for corporate bonds by
banks via credit, liquidity facilities
    * To issue final guidelines on unhedged foreign currency
exposures by end-December
    * To revise timings for conducting MSF operations from Nov.
5 between 1330 GMT and 1400 GMT
    * To close special repo window for mutual funds with
immediate effect
    
    The India Online special page on the RBI policy review is
live here
 
   

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

