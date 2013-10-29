FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Uppsalahem prices 300 mln SEK 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2013 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Uppsalahem prices 300 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Uppsalahem AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish Crown

Maturity Date November 7, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 55bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 55bp

Payment Date November 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005504404

Data supplied by International Insider.

