New Issue- Uppsalahem prices 300 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Uppsalahem AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish Crown
Maturity Date November 7, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 55bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 55bp
Payment Date November 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.