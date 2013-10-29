New Issue- Uppsalahem prices 300 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Uppsalahem AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish Crown

Maturity Date November 7, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 55bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 55bp

Payment Date November 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005504404

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.