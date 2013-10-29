New Issue-FADE prices 1.5 bln euro 2016 bond

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fonds d‘Amortissement des emprunts du
logement social (FADE)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date December 17, 2016
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.896
Yield 2.286 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SPGBs (2.043 pct October 2016 & 2.128 pct January 2017)
Payment Date November 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC & SG CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
