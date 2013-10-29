FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-FADE prices 1.5 bln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2013 / 1:22 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-FADE prices 1.5 bln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fonds d‘Amortissement des emprunts du

logement social (FADE)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date December 17, 2016

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.896

Yield 2.286 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SPGBs (2.043 pct October 2016 & 2.128 pct January 2017)

Payment Date November 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC & SG CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
