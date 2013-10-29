New Issue-CDC prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations (CDC)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date November 07, 2016

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.634

Reoffer price 99.634

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011616416

