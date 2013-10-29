FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CDC prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2013

New Issue-CDC prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations (CDC)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date November 07, 2016

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.634

Reoffer price 99.634

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011616416

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
