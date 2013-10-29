New Issue-CDC prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations (CDC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date November 07, 2016
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.634
Reoffer price 99.634
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.