New Issue-BMO prices 700 mln euro 2016 FRN

Borrower The Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date November 04, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 34bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & BMO Capital Markets
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Note programme
