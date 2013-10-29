New Issue-IFC adds $300 mln to 2016 FRN

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date August 01, 2016

Coupon 1-Month Libor + 2bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 1-Month Libor + 2bp

Payment Date November 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total $800 million

When fungible

ISIN US45950KBY55