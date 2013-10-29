New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln CZK 2023 FRN

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Czech crown
Maturity Date December 7, 2023
Coupon P3month + 26bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 2
Governing Law English
