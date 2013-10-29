New Issue-Caixabank prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Caixabank SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2023

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.405

Reoffer price 99.495

Yield 5.138 pct

Spread 395 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date Novemebr 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, Bank of America & Goldman Sachs

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0989061345

