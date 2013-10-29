FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Caixabank prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2013 / 4:13 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Caixabank prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Caixabank SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2023

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.405

Reoffer price 99.495

Yield 5.138 pct

Spread 395 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date Novemebr 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, Bank of America & Goldman Sachs

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0989061345

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
