New Issue- EDC adds 100 mln stg to 2016 bond
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EDC adds 100 mln stg to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Guarantor Full Faith and Credit of Canada

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2016

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.769

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT

Payment Date November 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 350 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0954107313

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

