FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-P&G prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 5:28 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-P&G prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 05, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.452

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0989148209

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.