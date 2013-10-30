Japan ruling-party panel to propose break-of Fukushima operator - media

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A Japanese ruling-party panel will recommend the break-up of Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) after shortcomings in the firm’s handling of clean-up operations at its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, Japanese media said on Wednesday.

The Liberal Democratic Party panel is proposing that Tepco’s divisions in charge of decommissioning four damaged reactors and treating contaminated water at the Fukushima Daiichi plant should be spun off, the Nikkei and Yomiuri newspapers reported.