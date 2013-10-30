FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Framtiden prices 500 mln Swedish crown 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 11:23 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Framtiden prices 500 mln Swedish crown 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Forvaltnings Framtiden AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 06, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 64bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 64bp

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB & Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005504784

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
