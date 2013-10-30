New Issue-Framtiden prices 500 mln Swedish crown 2018 FRN

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Forvaltnings Framtiden AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 06, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 64bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 64bp
Payment Date November 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB & Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
