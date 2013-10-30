FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Heeton prices SG$75 mln 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Heeton prices SG$75 mln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Heeton Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount SG$75 million

Maturity Date November 6, 2015

Coupon 5.60 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 508.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

Payment Date November 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBR

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law SGX

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

