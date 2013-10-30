New Issue-IFC adds 100 mln stg to 2015 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.971
Yield 0.638 pct
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date November 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
The issue size will total 500 million
sterling when fungible
