New Issue-IFC adds 100 mln stg to 2015 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.971

Yield 0.638 pct

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 500 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0965725731

