New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices dual tranche deal

Oct 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 6, 2015
Coupon 0.40 pct
Issue price 100.009
Reoffer price 100.009
Yield 0.394086
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 6, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.87
Reoffer price 99.87
Yield 0.908241
Common terms
Payment Date November 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Data supplied by International Insider.