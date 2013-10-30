FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KORAIL prices 315 mln sfr 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Korea Railroad Corp (KORAIL)

Issue Amount 315 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 02, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.123

Reoffer price 99.673

Payment Date December 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS, BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0225173290

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
