New Issue-Daimler prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Daimler prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date November 08, 2017

Coupon 1.75 pct

Spread 99.901

Underlying govt bond 90 basis points

Discount Margin Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date November 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0989397921

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
