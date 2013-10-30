New Issue-Coca Cola prices 350 mln euro 2023 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Coca-Cola Enterprices INC
Issue Amount 350 million
Maturity Date November 06, 2023
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.636
Reoffer price 99.636
Yield 2.667 pct
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
