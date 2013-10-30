FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Coca Cola prices 350 mln euro 2023 bond
#Market News
October 30, 2013

New Issue-Coca Cola prices 350 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Coca-Cola Enterprices INC

Issue Amount 350 million

Maturity Date November 06, 2023

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.636

Reoffer price 99.636

Yield 2.667 pct

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0989155089

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

