New Issue-KfW prices 2.0 bln euro 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 2:32 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices 2.0 bln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.954

Yield 0.272 pct

Spread Minus 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 11.3bp

over the 0.25 pct 2015 OBL

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International & LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1R07U5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
