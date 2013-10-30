New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2016 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price 93.62
Yield 9.09 pct
Payment Date November 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct M&U
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 675 million
Brazilian real when fungible
