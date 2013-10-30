New Issue-RBI prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 08, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.75

Yield 1.928 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 121.5bp

over the OBL#167

Payment Date November 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Erste Group, HSBC & RBI

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0989620694

