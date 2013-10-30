New Issue-IBRD adds $250 mln to 2015 FRN

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction And

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date August 07, 2015

Coupon 1-month Libor flat

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 1-month Libor flat

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total $750 million

when fungible

ISIN US45905UNH31