New Issue-Iberdrola prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2013 / 4:32 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Iberdrola prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Iberdrola International BV

Guarantor Iberdrola SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.128

Reoffer price 99.128

Spread 138 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date English

Lead Manager(s) IMI, CA CIB, Citi, ING & MIZ

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
