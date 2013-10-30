New Issue-Iberdrola prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Iberdrola International BV

Guarantor Iberdrola SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.128

Reoffer price 99.128

Spread 138 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date English

Lead Manager(s) IMI, CA CIB, Citi, ING & MIZ

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

