New Issue- Teliasonera prices 300 mln SEK 2023 FRN

Oct 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Teliasonera AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 8, 2023

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Payment Date November 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0990472598

