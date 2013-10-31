New Issue-Teliasonera adds 250 mln SEK to 2023 bond

Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Teliasonera AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 08, 2023
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue Price Undisclosed
Payment Date November 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske & SEB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million
Swedish crown when fungible
