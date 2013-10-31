FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Teliasonera adds 250 mln SEK to 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Teliasonera adds 250 mln SEK to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Teliasonera AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 08, 2023

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue Price Undisclosed

Payment Date November 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske & SEB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0989164743

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

