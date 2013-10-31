FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Landshypotek prices 100 mln SEK 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2013 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Landshypotek prices 100 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 07, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 47bp

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date November 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005505153

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
