New Issue-Landshypotek prices 100 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 07, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 47bp
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date November 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.