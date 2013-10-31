New Issue-IBM prices dual tranche deal

Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Business Machines Corp
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date November 06, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.591
Reoffer price 99.591
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 07, 2025
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.93
Reoffer price 99.93
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common Terms
Payment Date November 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, SG & Unicredit
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
