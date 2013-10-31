FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBM prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IBM prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Business Machines Corp

(IBM)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date November 06, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.591

Reoffer price 99.591

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 07, 2025

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.93

Reoffer price 99.93

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, SG & Unicredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
