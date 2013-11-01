FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NWB adds $250 mln to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 1, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- NWB adds $250 mln to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

(NWB Bank)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date October 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price 100.094

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp

Payment Date November 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

Reg S ISIN XS0982777905

144A ISIN US63983TAJ43

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
