New Issue-BNG adds $250 mln to 2015 FRN

Nov 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date May 07, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date November 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total $1.25 billion

when fungible

RegS ISIN XS0990521121

144A ISIN US62944BAP94

