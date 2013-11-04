New Issue-3M prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Nov 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower 3M Company

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.338

Yield 1.965 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.8bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0982713686

