New Issue-3M prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Borrower 3M Company
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.338
Yield 1.965 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.8bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International & JPMorgan
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
