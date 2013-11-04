New Issue-BNG adds 250 mln euros to 2020 Bond

Nov 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.663

Yield 1.555 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.6bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & Nord L/B

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro

when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0991958199

ISIN XS0873878283

