FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-BNG adds 250 mln euros to 2020 Bond
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 4, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BNG adds 250 mln euros to 2020 Bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.663

Yield 1.555 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.6bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & Nord L/B

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro

when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0991958199

ISIN XS0873878283

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.