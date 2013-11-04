New Issue-Solvay Finance prices dual tranche deal

Nov 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Solvay Finance

Guarantor Solvay SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.199 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.203 pct

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 345bp

over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL

ISIN XS0992293570

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.425 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.425 pct

Spread 345 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 373.9bp

over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

ISIN XS0992293901

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paeibas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs,

HSBC (Active) & ING (Passive)

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English law, save for subordination of the securities

under French law and subordination of the guarantee

under Belgian law

