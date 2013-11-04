New Issue-Solvay Finance prices dual tranche deal

Nov 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Solvay Finance
Guarantor Solvay SA
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.199 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.203 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 345bp
over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.425 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.425 pct
Spread 345 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 373.9bp
over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Common Terms
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paeibas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs,
HSBC (Active) & ING (Passive)
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English law, save for subordination of the securities
under French law and subordination of the guarantee
under Belgian law
Data supplied by International Insider.