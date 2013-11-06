FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huishang Bank prices Hong Kong IPO near bottom, raising $1.2bln-sources
November 6, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 4 years ago

Huishang Bank prices Hong Kong IPO near bottom, raising $1.2bln-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chinese lender Huishang Bank Corp Ltd has priced its Hong Kong IPO at HK$3.53 per share, near the bottom of expectations, in the biggest offering by a bank in the city in more than three years, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Huishang IPO is set to raise HK$9.21 billion ($1.2 billion) after the shares were marketed in an indicative range of HK$3.47 to HK$3.88 each. That would make it the biggest Hong Kong listing by a bank since Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank raised $1.7 billion in its IPO in September 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Huishang is slated to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Nov. 12.

Sources declined to be identified because the information is not public yet. ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Chris Gallagher)

