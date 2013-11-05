FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Cembra prices 250 mln sfr 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Cembra prices 250 mln sfr 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov.05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Cembra Money Bank AG

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.265

Reoffer price 99.815

Payment Date November 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse & ZKB

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0227975528

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
