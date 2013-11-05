FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.98

Reoffer price 100.98

Yield 1.329 pct

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000BLB2L36

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
