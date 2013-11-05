New Issue-Assa Abloy prices 40 mln euro 2016 FRN

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Assa Abloy AB
Issue Amount 40 million euro
Maturity Date November 08, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 40bp
Payment Date November 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
