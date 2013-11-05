New Issue-Mercedes-Benz prices A$125 mln 2016 bond

Nov.05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Mercedes Benz Australia Pacific Pyt Ltd
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount A$125 million
Maturity Date November 15, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.815
Reoffer price 99.815
Yield 4.067 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.