FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-La Poste adds 250 mln euros to 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-La Poste adds 250 mln euros to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower La Poste SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2024

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 101.231

Yield 2.62 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB & Natixis

Ratings A (S&P), AA- (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011624212

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.