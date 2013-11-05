New Issue-La Poste adds 250 mln euros to 2024 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower La Poste SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2024

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 101.231

Yield 2.62 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB & Natixis

Ratings A (S&P), AA- (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011624212

