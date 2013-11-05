New Issue-La Poste adds 250 mln euros to 2024 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower La Poste SA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2024
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 101.231
Yield 2.62 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB & Natixis
Ratings A (S&P), AA- (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion
euro when fungible
