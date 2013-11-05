New Issue-DnB Boligkreditt prices 1.5 bln euro 2018 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DnB Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date November 12, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.672

Yield 1.193 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 49.4bp

over the October 2018 OBL#167

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0992304369

Data supplied by International Insider.