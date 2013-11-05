FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DnB Boligkreditt prices 1.5 bln euro 2018 bond
November 5, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-DnB Boligkreditt prices 1.5 bln euro 2018 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DnB Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date November 12, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.672

Yield 1.193 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 49.4bp

over the October 2018 OBL#167

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0992304369

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
