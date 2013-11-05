New Issue-Tesco Corporate prices dual tranche deal

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC
Guarantor Tesco PLC
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.605
Yield 1.352 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.4bp
over the OBL#164
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 12, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.429
Yield 2.214 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114.7bp
over the September 2020 DBR
Common Terms
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, MUSI & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue