#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Tesco Corporate prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC

Guarantor Tesco PLC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.605

Yield 1.352 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.4bp

over the OBL#164

ISIN XS0992632702

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 12, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.429

Yield 2.214 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114.7bp

over the September 2020 DBR

ISIN XS0992638220

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, MUSI & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
